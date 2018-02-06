Iowa Works helping laid off Siemens employees

Job recruiters in southeast Iowa are helping Siemens workers get back on their feet after losing their jobs last month.

Michelle Vandenberg with Iowa Works in Keokuk said she has been having rapid response meetings with employees to try and get them back in the workforce.

She said the goal is to try and get them a job with the same experience and pay scale.

"We are definitely trying to match them to the jobs that they lost and also consider the hourly salary that they were making and trying to find a job that would be something that was compatible to the job that they lost," Vandenberg said.

Iowa Works is also scheduling a job fair in Burlington soon.

Vandenberg said there will be 22 employers on hand to meet one-on-one with people looking for a job.