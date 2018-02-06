Iowa Works helping laid off Siemens employees - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Iowa Works helping laid off Siemens employees

Posted:
Iowa Works working with laid off employees Iowa Works working with laid off employees
Siemens plant laid off hundreds of workers last month. Siemens plant laid off hundreds of workers last month.
Services that Iowa Works provides. Services that Iowa Works provides.
Iowa Works scheduling a career fair for workers. Iowa Works scheduling a career fair for workers.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Job recruiters in southeast Iowa are helping Siemens workers get back on their feet after losing their jobs last month. 

Michelle Vandenberg with Iowa Works in Keokuk said she has been having rapid response meetings with employees to try and get them back in the workforce.

She said the goal is to try and get them a job with the same experience and pay scale. 

"We are definitely trying to match them to the jobs that they lost and also consider the hourly salary that they were making and trying to find a job that would be something that was compatible to the job that they lost," Vandenberg said.  

Iowa Works is also scheduling a job fair in Burlington soon.

Vandenberg said there will be 22 employers on hand to meet one-on-one with people looking for a job. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.