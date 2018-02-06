Illinois Veterans' Home task force to meet next week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois Veterans' Home task force to meet next week

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A water treatment task force for Quincy's Illinois Veterans' Home is set to meet next week and offer new recommendations.

The governor created the task force after he stayed at the home in January, pledging his long-term commitment for the facility.

The home has been plagued with a Legionnaires' Disease issue since 2015, since then dozens have been sickened and 13 have died.
 

