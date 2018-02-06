Travel consultant warns people about Valentine's Day Scams

The Travel House of Quincy warns people to research before planning a Valentine's Day vacation. Emails to book trips are commonly sent this time of year according to travel consultant Mecki Kosin.

Consumers can have a bad travel experience or money stolen by someone pretending to be a certified travel agent .

"All travel agencies are linked to Iatan or Iata or they have a travel agency's professional number," Kosin said "Ask to see those credentials that people have, ask to see what they are specialist in."

Typically travel agencies do not charge extra for hotels and cruises. Usually an extra fee is for plane tickets Kosin added.

"Don't just believe someone because maybe they've driven to from here to Hannibal," Kosin said.

