Winter tire safety reminder

Keeping an eye on your tires is important.

Local tire experts said on Tuesday that it's important to make sure your tires are in good shape to handle winter weather.

Delta Tire Manager Peter Steinkoenig said with the winter weather, it's important to keep a close eye on your tires.

While most all season tires will suffice, things like checking your tread depth, are important to make sure your tires are ready for the road conditions, that way you can prevent costly mistakes.

"If your treads a little low, and you run into some slick conditions, you can slide." Steinkoenig said. "We've had some accidents here recently where that very well could have been the issue."

Steinkoenig also recommended checking your tire pressure, and keeping an eye on road conditions.