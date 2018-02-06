Plans move forward on renovations at Huckleberry Park Pond

Plans are moving forward on renovations at the pond in Huckleberry Park.

The pond has been leaking for quite some time and it's been on the capital plan to be fixed for at least a decade.

The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to completely excavate the pond.

They'll take out approximately 13,000 cubic yards of mostly red sand material and replace it with a clay liner.

The department will also install a handicap accessible dock.

"It's just getting to a point where we need to act," said Andy Dorian, Hannibal Parks and Recreation Director. "It's getting worse and worse each year. We're not able to stock the pond with new fish and it's really become an eyesore. It's not as functional as it needs to be so it's time."

The cost to renovate the pond is about $150,000, if approved by the state. Officials are seeking a land and water conservation grant to help fund the work. The grant is due February 16th.

Dorian hopes to start renovations on the pond in the fall.