911 director: New 911 board needed to ensure funding

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
A new board overseeing 911 service was discussed on Tuesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A crucial measure for 911 service in Quincy and Adams County was discussed Tuesday evening by the Legislative and Judicial Committee.

Members of the committee discussed a measure that could impact over $600,000 in funding.

The creation of a joint emergency telephone system board is needed to oversee 911 service, and collect that funding.

911 Director Steve Rowlands said it's crucial.

"If we don't have a joint emergency telephone system board established, we don't have a body that can receive those 911 surcharge funds that help fund our 911 system." Rowlands said. "So it's important to get it done sooner rather than later."

Committee members also expressed concerns over not having as much representation on the new board, and the issue was tabled to next month's meeting.

