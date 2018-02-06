Jail subcommittee rejects call for more money

The Adams County Jail project could be getting costlier after those in charge of the demolition work are now asking for more money.

Jail committee Chairman Mark Peter said on Tuesday that the committee was informed that additional charge could be as much as $100,000.

The committee voted unanimously to reject that call for more money. Peter said it's a bit late in the process to be getting billed for work done around a year ago.

"A project like this, you're supposed to have change orders and act on them prior to the work being done, and this is long after the work was done." Peter said.

The recommendation from the committee will now go to the county board, and if the board also denies it, Peter said litigation is a possibility.