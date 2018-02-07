Tuesday Sports Extra - February 6

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Unity: 38
QND: 53
Tommy Ray: 11 pts
Cole Shaffer: 11 pts
Raiders: (15-9)
3) West Hancock: 64
Liberty: 48
Western: 82
Brown County: 87
-- Triple OT
Darian Drake: 27pts
Tanner Sussenbach: 23 pts (scored 1,000th career point)
Easton Billings: 23 pts
Hornets: (17-5)
5) Payson: 61
West Central: 39
Trevor Voss: 19 pts
Indians: (22-1)
Illini West: 59
Central: 42
Kennedy Gooding: 26 pts
Jackson Porter: 21 pts
Jalan Vance: 14 pts
Beardstown: 44
Pittsfield: 45
Jon Moore: 17 pts
Noah Mendenhall: 13 pts
Calhoun: 44
Pleasant Hill: 42
Dalton Crane: 14 pts
Elmwood: 47
Bushnell-PC: 57
Jason Housenga: 20 pts
Jacksonville ISD: 63
Griggsville-Perry: 86
Colton Ivey: 33 pts
Rushville-Industry: 55
West Prairie: 39
North Greene: 59
Triopia: 63
- Overtime
Trojans: (19-6)
(MSHSAA)
Palmyra: 62
Monroe City: 63
CE Talton: 34 pts, 12 rebs
Bill Nunnelly: 16 pts
Brookfield: 53
South Shelby: 62
Brock Wood: 33 pts
Bowling Green: 60
Elsberry: 50
(IHSAA)
Central Lee: 54
WACO: 42
Holy Trinity: 42
Burlington ND: 57
Matt Hellige/Quentin Schneider: 14 pts each
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
Palmyra: 58
Monroe City: 62
Jada Summers: 27 pts
Robby Meyers: 19 pts
Brookfield: 39
10) South Shelby: 54
Diane Mayes: 18 pts
(IHSA)
*Class 2A West Hancock Regional Quarterfinals*
United: 35
West Hancock: 61
-- West Hancock vs. Illini West (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 2A Havana Regional Quarterfinals*
Peoria Heights: 14
Havana: 48
-- Central-SE vs. Havana (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Unity Regional Semifinals*
Unity: 42
7) Lewistown: 60
Kami Conry: 11 pts
Liberty: 42
Bushnell-PC: 33
Izzy Gimm: 14 pts
Madison Allen: 12 pts
-- Lewistown vs. Liberty (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Illini Bluffs Regional Semifinals*
Illini Central: 42
Brown County: 49
Alexis Doyle: 24 pts
South Fulton: 41
Illini Bluffs: 30
- Overtime
Gracie Markley: 15 pts
-- Brown County vs. South Fulton (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
22) Missouri Baptist: 68
Hannibal-LaGrange: 73
Trevor Ison: 17 pts
Trojans: (6-15, 6-10)
(WOMEN)
Missouri Baptist: 72
Hannibal-LaGrange: 36
Wednesday McCluskey: 8 pts, 7 rebs
Trojans: (2-21, 2-16)
