Tuesday Sports Extra - February 6

Brown County and Western played to a triple overtime thriller at The Nest.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Unity: 38

QND: 53

Tommy Ray: 11 pts

Cole Shaffer: 11 pts

Raiders: (15-9)



3) West Hancock: 64

Liberty: 48



Western: 82

Brown County: 87

-- Triple OT

Darian Drake: 27pts

Tanner Sussenbach: 23 pts (scored 1,000th career point)

Easton Billings: 23 pts

Hornets: (17-5)



5) Payson: 61

West Central: 39

Trevor Voss: 19 pts

Indians: (22-1)



Illini West: 59

Central: 42

Kennedy Gooding: 26 pts

Jackson Porter: 21 pts

Jalan Vance: 14 pts



Beardstown: 44

Pittsfield: 45

Jon Moore: 17 pts

Noah Mendenhall: 13 pts



Calhoun: 44

Pleasant Hill: 42

Dalton Crane: 14 pts



Elmwood: 47

Bushnell-PC: 57

Jason Housenga: 20 pts



Jacksonville ISD: 63

Griggsville-Perry: 86

Colton Ivey: 33 pts



Rushville-Industry: 55

West Prairie: 39



North Greene: 59

Triopia: 63

- Overtime

Trojans: (19-6)



(MSHSAA)

Palmyra: 62

Monroe City: 63

CE Talton: 34 pts, 12 rebs

Bill Nunnelly: 16 pts



Brookfield: 53

South Shelby: 62

Brock Wood: 33 pts



Bowling Green: 60

Elsberry: 50



(IHSAA)

Central Lee: 54

WACO: 42



Holy Trinity: 42

Burlington ND: 57

Matt Hellige/Quentin Schneider: 14 pts each





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

Palmyra: 58

Monroe City: 62

Jada Summers: 27 pts

Robby Meyers: 19 pts



Brookfield: 39

10) South Shelby: 54

Diane Mayes: 18 pts



(IHSA)

*Class 2A West Hancock Regional Quarterfinals*

United: 35

West Hancock: 61

-- West Hancock vs. Illini West (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 2A Havana Regional Quarterfinals*

Peoria Heights: 14

Havana: 48

-- Central-SE vs. Havana (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Unity Regional Semifinals*

Unity: 42

7) Lewistown: 60

Kami Conry: 11 pts



Liberty: 42

Bushnell-PC: 33

Izzy Gimm: 14 pts

Madison Allen: 12 pts

-- Lewistown vs. Liberty (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Illini Bluffs Regional Semifinals*

Illini Central: 42

Brown County: 49

Alexis Doyle: 24 pts



South Fulton: 41

Illini Bluffs: 30

- Overtime

Gracie Markley: 15 pts

-- Brown County vs. South Fulton (Thursday, 7 p.m.)





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

22) Missouri Baptist: 68

Hannibal-LaGrange: 73

Trevor Ison: 17 pts

Trojans: (6-15, 6-10)



(WOMEN)

Missouri Baptist: 72

Hannibal-LaGrange: 36

Wednesday McCluskey: 8 pts, 7 rebs

Trojans: (2-21, 2-16)