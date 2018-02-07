Family sues Chaddock, claims negligence in daughter's sex assault

The family of a 15-year-old former Chaddock resident is suing the organization, claiming the facility didn't protect their daughter from being drugged, beaten, and sexually assaulted after sneaking out of the facility in 2017.

Kim Jensen, the girl's mother, hired attorney Shawn Collins to file a lawsuit against Chaddock. That suit was filed in U.S. District Court February 7.

The suit claims the 15 year old was a resident at the Quincy facility, and snuck out of the "supposedly secure" facility on August 26, 2017 with two girls. It claims the girl was taken to a party, where she was drugged, beaten and sexually assaulted.

The family says Chaddock was negligent in supervising their daughter, and caused emotional distress.

Chaddock President & CEO Debbie Reed released the following statement:

"Chaddock believes the allegations being made by Kim Jensen are unfounded. Chaddock strives at all times to act in the best interest of the children and families enrolled in our programs, and supervision of children is a top priority of Chaddock. We deny the allegations and look forward to presenting our defense in court."