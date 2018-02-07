High school students can earn college degree

John Wood Community College is offering a new program that will allow high school students to earn an associate's degree at the same time of their high school diploma without even attending a single class on campus.

It's called the Smart Start 2x2 program.

Students are first eligible for the program their junior year but start the application process the second semester of their sophomore year.

John Wood Director of Admissions Billy Schaefer said the program is different from dual credit courses.

"It's completely online where they'll still be a full-time high school student and still involved in all of their extra curricular activities but then they make time for those two classes every eight weeks," stated Schaefer.

Schaefer said the associates degree students will earn transfers to 4 year universities easier than individual classes.

"That associate degree, when you have that. It's a package deal. So, when you go to a four year school, a lot of them will say since you have that associate's degree, it's a package deal. We'll take it all."

They are accepting applications now. John Wood will approve students based on grade point average, ACT or SAT scores, and letters of recommendation from both a counselor and principal. Applications are due March 1st.