Local paramedics visit Washington School

Parametics with the Adams County Ambulance Service show children at Washington Elementary School some of the equipment they use in the field.

Kids at Washington School in Quincy got an up-close look Wednesday morning at something they don't typically learn about in the classroom.

Local paramedics from Adams County visited students to teach them about the job of EMTs and emergency responders.

Kids also were able to get an up close look at some of the things paramedics work with every day, including an ambulance and other equipment used on patients.

Adam Doellman, Lead Paramedic for the Adams County Ambulance Service said events like today's can be important learning experiences for children if they're ever involved in an emergency situation.

"We've had children intervene or help us in different situations," said Doellman. "There was a kid a while back who had a splint that we didn't have on the ambulance at the time and now we carry those splints. So there's always that possibility that what they learn now they will definitely use in the future."

Doellman said for parents, some of the most important things to make sure children know is their address, location and how to call 9-1-1 in case they need help in case of an emergency.