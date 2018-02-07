Support WGEM's Alexandra Carter's polar plunge fundraising

In support of Special Olympics Illinois, WGEM's Alexandra Carter is participating in the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.

To plunge into the frigid waters, Alexandra has set a fundraising goal of $1,000. Every donation helps provide athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics programs and reveal their inner champion.

You can donate here, donating through this site is simple, fast, and secure.

The Polar Plunge is Saturday, February 24th at Upper Moorman Lake.