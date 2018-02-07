Support WGEM's Alexandra Carter's polar plunge fundraising - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Support WGEM's Alexandra Carter's polar plunge fundraising

Posted:
Alexandra Carter with athletes James Foster and Sam Ruble Alexandra Carter with athletes James Foster and Sam Ruble
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

In support of Special Olympics Illinois, WGEM's Alexandra Carter is participating in the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.

To plunge into the frigid waters, Alexandra has set a fundraising goal of $1,000. Every donation helps provide athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics programs and reveal their inner champion.

You can donate here, donating through this site is simple, fast, and secure. 

The Polar Plunge is Saturday, February 24th at Upper Moorman Lake.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.