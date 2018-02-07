Quincy University announces presidential search committee - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy University announces presidential search committee

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy University announced the formation of a Presidential Search Committee Wednesday afternoon. 

In a news release, Quincy University officials stated the committee was formed to select the school's 24th president. It stated current president Phil Conover will remain at the university through May 2019. 

The release stated a new president is expected to be announced at the beginning of 2019. It stated the committee is under the leadership of Board of Trustee member Michael McClain. 

The committee is comprised of the following 21 members:

  • Mary Argana 
  • Marty Bell 
  • Fr. John Doctor 
  • Tammy Duesterhaus 
  • Jean Green 
  • Gino Grivetti 
  • Dr. Kimberly Hale 
  • Lynn House 
  • Maureen Kahn 
  • Michael McClain 
  • Bill Metzinger 
  • Del Mitchell 
  • Jerry Murphy
  • Fr. Tom Nairn 
  • Kristi Shelton 
  • Theresa Spear 
  • John Stevenson, Jr. 
  • Bryan Stokes 
  • Dr. Daniel Strudwick 
  • Scott Thoele
  • Mary Winters
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.