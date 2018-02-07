Quincy University announces presidential search committee

Quincy University announced the formation of a Presidential Search Committee Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, Quincy University officials stated the committee was formed to select the school's 24th president. It stated current president Phil Conover will remain at the university through May 2019.

The release stated a new president is expected to be announced at the beginning of 2019. It stated the committee is under the leadership of Board of Trustee member Michael McClain.

The committee is comprised of the following 21 members: