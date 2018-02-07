February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Pamphlets at Quanada.
Quanada educator speaks of relationship abuse signs.
Information at Quanada.
A survivors coloring page.
Pamphlet at Quanada.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Educators at Quanada, a Quincy non-profit supporting victims of relationship violence, said many teenagers don't realize that certain behaviors can be considered abusive. These behaviors include jealousy and possessiveness, excessive texting, and isolating a partner away from other friends. 

Quanada Violence Prevention Educator JJ Magliocco said that without prevention and education, victims will likely end up in a cycle of unhealthy relationships. 

"It's a situation where that person wants to take power over you and they're trying to mold you into what they want," said Magliocco. 

Parents can also play a role by being more open about relationships with their kids and learning more about their child's partners. 

