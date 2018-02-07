Business plan grant program announced - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Business plan grant program announced

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce is giving away $10,000 to a local business.

The chamber said they are now accepting applications for their "Business Plan Grant Program." Atla King with the chamber said the goal is to encourage businesses to expand and give new businesses start-up money. King said it's a great way to invest in the businesses in the community.

"We're looking for business plans that are innovative, that are viable," King said. "We want businesses that plan to add jobs to the economy. If you're planning to add employees or if you're planning to hire people once you get your business started, that's what we're looking for."

King says those interested in applying can get an application at the Chamber of Commerce office inside the Oakley Lindsay Center or by clicking HERE.
 


 

