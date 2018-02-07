School officials react to recent break-in

Laptops and other devices stolen in the break in.

We are learning more information on the break in at a Lee County school this week. The sheriff is actively looking for the thieves and wants to act fast.

A group of people broke into Keokuk Christian Academy and stole dozens of electronics that help students in the classroom and during worship.

School officials said it has had an impact and the sheriff is asking for the public's help.

The office in Keokuk Christian Academy, officials had to clean up a mess and officials say electronics were stolen.

"They took some laptops, personal electronic Ipads that students used for learning," School Administrator Cullen Heartly said.

"They were just like throwing things around. I guess they were looking for money," Farris said.

Children's Ministry Director, Dawn Farris said it's had a big impact on the kids.

"We lost video libraries, videos, and curriculum, and things like that," Farris said. "We have some back ups but they are not easily accessible."

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said CrimeStoppers has already put a $1,000 cash reward for anyone that helps with the arrest of the people who committed the crime.

It's a crime that hits home for Weber because his kids attended the Christian Academy.

"It made me mad because both my kids attended school there and breaking into a church or school and stealing things from kids is just wrong," Weber said.

The school is now talking about ramping up security by putting cameras in the building.

"It's something that is on our radar and on our hearts," Hartley said. " I was making calls to certain places this morning to provide those services."

Farris said this has been a devastating experience.

"For kids sometimes, it could really rock their faith," Farris said. "We want them to know that in the midst of bad things, God is still here. We don't need to worry or fear."

Lee County CrimeStoppers has been successful and deputies feel the community helps when law enforcement needs it.

"People would rather see criminals behind bars and that's the reason they do it," Deputy Wade Johnson said.

