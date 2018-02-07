Keokuk discussing city budget issues

Keokuk City Council is trying to address problems in the city budget.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said it stems from financial problems at the state level.

He said that has put pressure on the city general fund budget that is driven by property tax.

He said the council is going into the year with a tight budget and the state might not give them hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for city services.

"They have not given us any firm commitment on supporting the backfill," Burnett said. "That's $300,000 that we don't know if we have or not. We need to rely on it, because frankly we need it to provide services."

Discussions Wednesday afternoon should continue into Thursday's council meeting.

He said the budget, including capitol work projects would be $42-million, almost double last years numbers and they need to talk about lowering the costs.