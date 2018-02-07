Keokuk discussing city budget issues - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk discussing city budget issues

Posted:
Council met in the chambers Wednesday. Council met in the chambers Wednesday.
Microphone in the council chambers Microphone in the council chambers
Keokuk City Hall Keokuk City Hall
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk City Council is trying to address problems in the city budget.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said it stems from financial problems at the state level. 

He said that has put pressure on the city general fund budget that is driven by property tax.

He said the council is going into the year with a tight budget and the state might not give them hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for city services. 

"They have not given us any firm commitment on supporting the backfill," Burnett said. "That's $300,000 that we don't know if we have or not. We need to rely on it, because frankly we need it to provide services."

Discussions Wednesday afternoon should continue into Thursday's council meeting. 

He said the budget, including capitol work projects would be $42-million, almost double last years numbers and they need to talk about lowering the costs. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.