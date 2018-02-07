Signing Day: QND sends seven student athletes to next level

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- The amount of people who packed their way into the Quincy Notre Dame cafeteria Wednesday morning was in the triple digits.



They were there to witness seven senior student athletes make their college decisions official, including All-State linebacker Jackson Connell who chose Quincy University.



"I didn't know where I would end up (and) didn't know what level I would be at, but I knew I would probably end up somewhere," Connell said. "I'm glad I can finally call Quincy (University) my new home."



Joining Connell at QU will be soccer standout Mac Little, who's coming off a 26-goal season to wrap up his high school career.



"I really like what Coach (Mike Carpenter) is doing," Little said.



"I knew a lot of the guys that went to QU. I had a lot of questions for them and they gave me a lot of good answers. It's going to be a lot different. It's going to be a lot quicker pace and I'm going to have to be in a lot better shape of course."



Connor Fenton is also staying on the hometown pitch, only he pledged to continue his career at John Wood. The Blazers will debut this fall.



"It's going to be great for us to set the tone for future generations at John Wood," Fenton explained.



"Hopefully it's going to be a great program and I think it will."



Best friends, and tennis players, Claudia Beebe and Kori Obert aren't going to allow college to separate them from their friendship or their sport.



Both will head to Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall.



"She pushes me to be better (and) I push her to be better," Obert said. "Knowing that I have that support coming with me is really good."



According to Beebe, "It's been a challenge this whole time because I started (playing) late, like Kori. I think we can definitely do it if we've done it this far."



Standout golfer Reis Dreyer has NCAA Division I dreams. But first he will take the junior college route.



He's off to Parkland to try and ace his first two years.



"We have seven or eight guys, so it will be very competitive playing for those top five spots that go on trips," Dreyer said.



"I know a lot of the guys and they all have good work ethics. Hopefully we can push each other."



And aspiring basketball coach Troy Potts made it known he's joining the Quincy University staff next year as a student assistant.



"I've kind of dreamed about this since I was a younger kid," Potts indicated.



"It started off obviously playing but I just knew that I wanted to be a coach, or be around the game I love. I'm definitely excited. It's a really good opportunity."