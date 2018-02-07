First African-American police officer in Quincy honored

Headstones were added to honor Dallas and his wife.

Community members gathered Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to a police officer who gave his life in the line of duty.

William Hall Dallas was the first African-American police officer to serve in the Quincy Police Department.

He served in the 55th Massachusetts Volunteer Regiment in the Civil War before coming back to Quincy to serve on the police force.

He was killed in the line of duty in 1876, and retired police officer Jim Rost said his story is one officers keep with them.

"They don't know whether they're coming home tomorrow or not." Rost said. "Every time they get a call on that radio, they don't know what's going to happen at the end of it. So it's so heartwarming to see them here enjoying this celebration of Dallas' life."

Dallas' headstone was donated by Harrison Monuments in Quincy, Illinois, and money was raised to pay for his wife's headstone by various organizations.