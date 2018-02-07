QHS looking to inspire students to become educators

The course is currently offered for juniors and seniors at QHS

Students have been learning about using technology in lesson plans.

Stalder said the hope is some students come back to work for QPS.

Fasano said she values the lessons learned in the class.

The course aims to teach students about the education field.

This is the first year of a new course aimed at helping students learn more about the teaching profession.

Natalia Fasano is a senior at Quincy Senior High School. She said on Wednesday that she's always thought about teaching, but prior to this year she wasn't sure.

"I thought that enrolling in the class would be a good idea, and would help me decide if I wanted to go into teaching in college." Fasano said.

That class she's talking about is introduction to education. Teacher Brenda Stalder said the goal is to help interested students learn more about the profession.

"Students can take the class for dual credit, meaning they get credit here at the high school, and then they can also pay to get the credit for John Wood as well." Stalder said.

This semester, the class is called Technology & Media in Education, and students are learning about using technology in the classroom, and how to implement it in lesson plans. Fasano said she finds value in this.

"I think that kids will come in and it will give them a better perspective on what teaching is, and then they can definitely decide on whether or not they want to be a teacher." Fasano said.

As for the students who decide to become teachers, Stalder said the hope is some of them decide to work in QPS when they graduate college.

"By having a group of students from Quincy who feel loyalty to Quincy, and who feel a connection to our district, we're hopeful they can do that." Stalder said.

To enroll in next years course, students must be a sophomore or junior, and they need to talk with their guidance counselor about scheduling it.