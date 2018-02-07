Signing Day: Clark County's Hunziker choose Truman State - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Signing Day: Clark County's Hunziker choose Truman State

Posted:
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

One of the area's top lineman will stay in the Show-Me State. 

Wednesday, Clark County's run-stuffer Jack Hunziker chose to continue his football career at Truman State. By doing so, Hunziker follows in the footsteps of Clark County head coach Ethan Allen. 

"It's close to home, coach (Ethan) Allen went there and he kind of got me there," Hunziker said. 

"He liked it and we have similar personalities so I think I'll like it, too."

As it turns out, Hunziker wasn't sold on the idea of playing football past high school, but he wasn't ready to say ''goodbye" to the game just yet.

"It really hit me as soon as the season was over," he said. 

"I was just sitting in the living room watching college football and thinking about missing (football) and wanting to be out there knocking heads."

Hunziker now turns his sole focus to the defensive line with the Bulldogs.        

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.