Signing Day: Clark County's Hunziker choose Truman State

One of the area's top lineman will stay in the Show-Me State.



Wednesday, Clark County's run-stuffer Jack Hunziker chose to continue his football career at Truman State. By doing so, Hunziker follows in the footsteps of Clark County head coach Ethan Allen.



"It's close to home, coach (Ethan) Allen went there and he kind of got me there," Hunziker said.



"He liked it and we have similar personalities so I think I'll like it, too."



As it turns out, Hunziker wasn't sold on the idea of playing football past high school, but he wasn't ready to say ''goodbye" to the game just yet.



"It really hit me as soon as the season was over," he said.



"I was just sitting in the living room watching college football and thinking about missing (football) and wanting to be out there knocking heads."



Hunziker now turns his sole focus to the defensive line with the Bulldogs.