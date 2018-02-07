Goldinger started farming part-time in 1999 and is now growing corn and soybeans full-time.

Farm and ranch families account for less than 2% of the US population.

We are continuing to highlight local farmers this week as part of Missouri's 'Thank a Farmer Week.'

Mark Goldinger is row crop farmer in rural Palmyra.

Goldinger started farming part-time in 1999 and is now growing corn and soybeans full-time.

He says farming is a full time job as the number of those who decide to go into the field is declining.

"Today we are doing the job that 20 people would've done back in the '50s and '60s," said Goldinger. "Twenty to 30 people would've done that and now just a handful of us are doing that same amount of work, same amount of acres but we are growing two to three times as much crop as they used to at that time as well."

With a projected growth in global population by the year 2050, the Missouri Farm Bureau estimates that farmers around the world will have to grow 70 percent more food than is now produced.

