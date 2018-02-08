Wednesday's Area Scores - February 7

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Hamilton Regional Semifinals*

West Hancock: 38

3) Illini West: 33

-- West Hancock vs. Sherrard (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Buffalo Tri-City Regional Semifinals*

Riverton: 32

10) Western-Payson: 39

Kamryn Flesner/Anna Melton: 13 pts each

-- Western-Payson vs. Buffalo Tri-City (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Havana Regional Semifinals*

Havana: 25

Central-SE: 35

Laney Lantz: 11 pts

-- Central-SE vs. Eureka (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Pleasant Plains Regional Semifinals*

Pittsfield-GP: 45

Williamsville: 58

Lilly Pepper: 13 pts

Chloe Lemons: 12 pts



*Class 1A Triopia Regional Semifinals*

Triopia: 32

West Central: 44

Logan Little: 13 pts

-- West Central vs. JX Routt (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Regular Season*

QND: 83

Macomb: 63

Sydney Hummert: 22 pts



(IGHSAU)

Keokuk: 49

Moline: 58

Michaela Davis: 21 pts



Davis County: 34

Fort Madison: 48



(MSHSAA)

Highland: 44

5) Clark County: 66

Abby Brown: 16 pts, 13 rebs

Indians: (20-1, 5-0)



Scotland County: 30

Knox County: 32



*Brashear Tournament*

Marion County: 35

Higbee: 50

Sadie Spratt: 20 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Pittsfield: 28

Unity: 41

Logan Voth: 14 pts

Jon Moore: 12 pts



(IHSAA)

Fort Madison: 79

Davis County: 43

Kaleb Cresswell: 28 pts (ties single-game program record with eight three-pointers)



(MSHSAA)

Highland: 48

10) Clark County: 54

Chandler Bevans: 22 pts

Keetan Johnston: 14 pts



Scotland County: 29

Knox County: 49

Trent Klocke: 16 pts



Mark Twain: 77

Montgomery County: 86



*Brashear Tournament*

Marion County: 44

Brashear: 57





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Omaha: 68

Western Illinois: 103

Morgan Blumer: 28 pts

Emily Clemens: 19 pts, 8 assists, 6 rebs

Leathernecks: (18-7, 8-3)



Missouri Valley: 47

Culver-Stockton: 63

Lacey Clark: 24 pts (sets single-game program record with eight three-pointers)

Wildcats: (11-12, 6-8)



John Wood: 57

Lewis & Clark: 66

Chelsea Wood: 18 pts

Blazers: (10-14, 2-2)



(MEN)

Missouri Valley: 97

Culver-Stockton: 101

-- Overtime

Bryson London: 30 pts (career high)

Wildcats: (6-19, 3-11)



John Wood: 70

Illinois Central: 60

Cory Miller: 21 pts

Aziz Fadika: 18 pts, 19 rebs

Blazers: (15-9, 3-1)





**College Volleyball, Men's**



Culver-Stockton: 2

Mount Mercy: 3

Wildcats: (2-8)