Wednesday's Area Scores - February 7

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
West Hancock knocks off Illini West to advance to Thursday's regional championship. West Hancock knocks off Illini West to advance to Thursday's regional championship.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Hamilton Regional Semifinals*
West Hancock: 38
3) Illini West: 33
-- West Hancock vs. Sherrard (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 2A Buffalo Tri-City Regional Semifinals*
Riverton: 32
10) Western-Payson: 39
Kamryn Flesner/Anna Melton: 13 pts each
-- Western-Payson vs. Buffalo Tri-City (Friday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 2A Havana Regional Semifinals*
Havana: 25
Central-SE: 35
Laney Lantz: 11 pts
-- Central-SE vs. Eureka (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 2A Pleasant Plains Regional Semifinals*
Pittsfield-GP: 45
Williamsville: 58
Lilly Pepper: 13 pts
Chloe Lemons: 12 pts

*Class 1A Triopia Regional Semifinals*
Triopia: 32
West Central: 44
Logan Little: 13 pts
-- West Central vs. JX Routt (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Regular Season*
QND: 83
Macomb: 63
Sydney Hummert: 22 pts

(IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 49
Moline: 58
Michaela Davis: 21 pts

Davis County: 34
Fort Madison: 48

(MSHSAA)
Highland: 44
5) Clark County: 66
Abby Brown: 16 pts, 13 rebs
Indians: (20-1, 5-0)

Scotland County: 30
Knox County: 32

*Brashear Tournament*
Marion County: 35
Higbee: 50
Sadie Spratt: 20 pts


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
Pittsfield: 28
Unity: 41
Logan Voth: 14 pts
Jon Moore: 12 pts

(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 79
Davis County: 43
Kaleb Cresswell: 28 pts (ties single-game program record with eight three-pointers)

(MSHSAA)
Highland: 48
10) Clark County: 54
Chandler Bevans: 22 pts
Keetan Johnston: 14 pts

Scotland County: 29
Knox County: 49
Trent Klocke: 16 pts

Mark Twain: 77
Montgomery County: 86

*Brashear Tournament*
Marion County: 44
Brashear: 57


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
Omaha: 68
Western Illinois: 103
Morgan Blumer: 28 pts
Emily Clemens: 19 pts, 8 assists, 6 rebs
Leathernecks: (18-7, 8-3)

Missouri Valley: 47
Culver-Stockton: 63
Lacey Clark: 24 pts (sets single-game program record with eight three-pointers)
Wildcats: (11-12, 6-8)

John Wood: 57
Lewis & Clark: 66
Chelsea Wood: 18 pts
Blazers: (10-14, 2-2)

(MEN)
Missouri Valley: 97
Culver-Stockton: 101
-- Overtime
Bryson London: 30 pts (career high)
Wildcats: (6-19, 3-11)

John Wood: 70
Illinois Central: 60
Cory Miller: 21 pts
Aziz Fadika: 18 pts, 19 rebs
Blazers: (15-9, 3-1)


**College Volleyball, Men's**

Culver-Stockton: 2
Mount Mercy: 3
Wildcats: (2-8)

