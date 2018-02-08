USOC and USA Gymnastics under federal microscope by local lawmaker

Senator Joni Ernst, (R) Iowa is one of four lawmakers who announced a resolution Wednesday afternoon to create a special committee to investigate the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

The investigation comes after Dr. Larry Nassar received a sentence of up to 125 years in prison for sexual abuse of athletes.

Reports have emerged that the U.S. Olympic Committee CEO knew about the allegations in 2015.

"The actions of this so-called doctor have been exposed but so many questions remain. Why was this disgusting man allowed near our young female athletes? There are reports the leadership knew about the allegations," said Ernst.

DFL senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith of Minnesota are also co-sponsors of the resolution.