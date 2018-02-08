Tom & Becky Swim Invitational brings thousands to Hannibal

The Tom & Becky Swim Invitational kicks off Friday in Hannibal. Officials said it's one of the biggest area swimming events and it can boost tourism and local businesses in the dead of winter.

560 swimmers from 22 teams will compete at the Hannibal YMCA in the 25th annual event.

Officials said the tournament takes over most of the YMCA all weekend. They expect a couple thousand people to visit America's Hometown for the event.

Tessa Hosmer, an assistant manager at the Mark Twain Cave, said an event like this in the winter time boosts business.

"We always mark it on our calendars at the beginning of the year," stated Hosmer. "We like to have a lot of extra people come in. We're planning several people on Saturday because we get quite a few families to come in."

Hosmer said they have extra guides on staff for the influx of people.

Michelle Matson with Sleep Inn & Suites said for the first time in awhile, they're completely booked.

"This time of year is pretty slow for us," explained Matson. "It dies down a lot in the winter time. Something like the swim meet coming in means were sold out this weekend so that really helps."

Matson said guests will also visit local restaurants throughout the weekend which helps local business.