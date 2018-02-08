Search warrant leads to two meth arrests

Two people were arrested in Quincy Wednesday afternoon following a search warrant, according Illinois State Police.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated in a news release a search warrant was for 200 Maine, Room 433.

Frazier stated Selena Stead, 44, of 200 Maine and Anthony Buckner, 40 of Peoria, were both arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He stated they were both transported to the Adams County Jail where they remain in wait of bond on the new drug charge. He stated Stead was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Adams County on the charge of disorderly conduct.

Frazier cited court records that show Stead was sentenced on November 2, 2017 to 12 months conditional discharge in that case. He stated Stead was out on bond for a case charging her with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. That case stems from an arrest by the West Central Task Force in July of last year. She is set for an April jury trial in that case.

Frazier stated records also indicated that Buckner was sentenced to two years and three months in the Illinois Department of Corrections in September, 2017 on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He stated Buckner was on parole from the IDC in that case.

The West Central Illinois Task Force was assisted in the investigation by the Adams County Sheriffs Office and the Quincy Police Department, according to Frazier.