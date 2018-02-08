Antioch Church continues rebuilding process

Progress is being made on Antioch Baptist Church in Hannibal. Just over a year ago, the church went up in flames, but now rebuilding has started.

Pastor Jack Emmite said crews began digging the new foundation in late January. Emmite said the new church will be right around 20,000 square feet with more classrooms than the old church and will be more handicap accessible.

He said it's been a long process to get to this point, but he's excited to see what the future looks like in the new building.

"There's new opportunities to impact our community, to reach out with the Gospel of Christ and to just be there for folks and minister to them in new ways," Emmite said. "We're excited about that."

Emmite said once the foundation and plumbing is finished, a volunteer group from Alabama plans to bring over 100 volunteers to build the framework of the church. Emmite hopes to hold the first services in the new church sometime this fall.

