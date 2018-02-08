Youth spring sports registration deadlines - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Youth spring sports registration deadlines

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you plan to sign up your kids up for youth soccer or little league baseball, The Quincy Park District said the deadlines are coming up in March.

The Park District said the deadline for the spring youth soccer league is March 2nd for ages 3 through 6th grade. The deadline for little league baseball is March 9th for ages 9-13 and March 30th for ages 7-8.

"It's important to get them involved when they're young in different activities, just to get them physically active," said Mike Bruns the Quincy Park District Director of Program Services. "So, as they grow older they are use to doing activities. Kids develop at different ages and in different sports and it's good for kids to be involved in team activities."

The park district said they will not accept registrations after the deadlines.

For youth spring soccer registration information click here.

  • $25 before Feb. 16, $32 after Feb. 16

For little league baseball registration information click here.

  • Ages 7-8: $42 before March 23, $52 after March 23
  • Ages 9-13: $67 before Feb. 28, $77 after Feb. 28
