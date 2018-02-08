Kids in Motion clears up confusion

Kids in Motion out of Hannibal is making sure the public doesn't confuse their organization with one of the same name out of St. Louis

A Missouri Gymnastics coach is in custody, arrested for child molestation. The name of the organization that the coach worked for is called Kids in Motion, and it's based out of Washington, Missouri. There's also a Kids in Motion group in Hannibal, but Amy Vaughn, the program director, said they have no ties to that organization.

"I just wanted to make the local community aware that it is just mere coincidence that we share the same name," Vaughn said. "We have a very unique program that is not affiliated with any other Kids in Motion programs across the county."

Kids in Motion and Teens in Motion has been helping youth in Northeast Missouri develop skills to prepare for college and the workforce for more than 20 years.

