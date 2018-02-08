NEMO man charged with trafficking drugs

A Palmyra, Missouri, man was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.More >>
Two people were arrested in Quincy Wednesday afternoon following a search warrant, according Illinois State Police.More >>
The family of a 15-year-old former Chaddock resident is suing the organization, claiming the facility didn't protect their daughter from being drugged, beaten, and sexually assaulted after sneaking out of the facility in 2017.More >>
The Clark County Sheriff's Office states it recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property from a Kahoka, Missouri, home Thursday afternoon.More >>
An inmate in the Adams County Jail passed away this week, according to Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday, according to a news release.More >>
A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon in connection with her son's drowning death in 2016.More >>
The Quincy Police Department stated a Quincy school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car rollover accident, according to a news release.More >>
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A former Quincy woman now faces a murder charge in connection with her 8-year-old son's death last year, according to court officials.More >>
