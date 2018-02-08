NEMO man charged with trafficking drugs

A Palmyra, Missouri, man was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.

Clayton stated Adam Chamberlain is alleged to have been in possession of approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and several hydrocodone pills. He stated Chamberlain was currently housed in the Marion County Jail. He stated the bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Chamberlain faces up to 17 years in the Department of Corrections, 2 years in jail, or fines up to $20,000 or a combination, according to Clayton.

“It is the goal of my office to enhance his range of punishment because he has been convicted of at least 2 prior felonies," Clayton said. "This would take the range of punishment up to 25 years in prison.”

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, according to Clayton.

“This was a coordinated effort on behalf of the East Central Drug Task force, The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Palmyra Police Department, and my office," said Clayton. "The drugs were allegedly recovered upon the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence."