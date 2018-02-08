Local students takes lessons outside of the classroom

Their teacher said this helped students have a better understand of how to use their formulas.

Quincy High students learned how geometry is used in the real world on Thursday.

QHS math students got out of the classroom for a trip to the diesel shop at the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center. They learned how hydraulic cylinders and jacks are used and the importance of knowing the volume of diesel gas tanks that truck drivers need to know to determine their truck's weight.

"Our simple objective was to get students to learn the surface area and volume of cylinders," said Nicholas Hommowun a Quincy High School Teacher. "Today they are getting to actually get to use it in real life. It's not just a pen and paper problem. It's not, oh this is what my teacher wants, this is a people use this every single day."

Their teacher said the hands on experience helps students better understand the formulas they're learning in class.