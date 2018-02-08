John Wood Community College offers nursing re-certification - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood Community College offers nursing re-certification

Posted:
Nursing textbook at John Wood Community College.
Kimberly Straube discusses the course.
A full-body adult manikin.
Students at John Wood Community College.
The nursing classroom at John Wood Community College.

After many requests from the local community, John Wood Community College is now offering a nurse re-certification course. 

Those with a certified nursing assistant license that don't practice for two years must re-learn skills with a licensed instructor and pass the state certification test. 

Instructor Kimberly Straube said she'll take students through each of the 21 required skills and get them ready to pass the certification exam. All four classes are four hours long. 

"If you get signed up by February 19th, I can have you taking your test by March 16th, which means you could possibly be back in the field by March 23th," Straube said. "How wonderful is that?"

With a shortage of CNAs throughout the area, Straube hopes the course will help the community. 

