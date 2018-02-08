Thank a Farmer Week: Tyler Haerr - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thank a Farmer Week: Tyler Haerr

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) -

As part of Missouri's 'Thank a Farmer Week', we're talking seed sales. 

Tyler Haerr started selling seed in Taylor, Missouri as a way to diversify his family's farm. 

He started looking into the sales side of things in college for an extra source of income. 

Today, he supplies seed to numerous farmers in and around Taylor which is convenient for those who use it. 

"The soybeans is a little more difficult because we bring it in in the big white bags called mini bulk bags and they'll be 45 units of beans," said Haerr. "Those are easier to load with a conveyer, which I have here, so for those it's nice to be closer to the farmers."

Tyler's family also grows row crop and farms cattle. 

Tyler says he fills in on the family farm where need be; truck driving in the harvest time and running the sprayer in the summertime.
 

