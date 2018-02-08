QPS explores performance-based pay for non-union employees

The issue will be brought before the school board in March.

Webb said the district hasn't seen many other districts following this model.

Around 100 employees could be affected by the program.

Stratman said the system can help reward employees for going the extra mile.

The Quincy Public School District is looking into a new way to pay some of its employees.

Approximately 100 administrators, technology workers, and nurses could be affected by a performance-based pay program.

"We would start off as a pilot program." Superintendent Roy Webb said. "We haven't seen a lot of districts, school districts, really we've touched base not only in Illinois, but across the country."

Julie Stratman is the Director of Human Resources for Quincy Public Schools. She's been one of the administrators working on a performance-based pay program that she said would award employees for going the extra mile.

"It's that excellence, those extra things that you're doing." Stratman said. "People work very hard daily. Everybody on our staff does. Every staff member in our district works very hard."

Stratman said another aspect of the program would be a career ladder opportunity that would provide employees opportunities for advancement.

"If I'm a principal, these are the things I want to do if I want to become a director, or an academic director, or the director of human resources, or if I want to be a superintendent, these are the things I can do." Stratman said.

Superintendent Roy Webb added that part of the planning process for the program, involves allowing those affected by it, a chance to speak their minds.

"We want to do it right too." Webb said. "We're taking our time. We have the whole team involved, the people that will be impacted, part of the planning of this."

This issue will be brought before the school board in March. While the district is currently looking into this for its non-union employees, if at some point down the road, the union expresses interest in looking into that model, Webb and Stratman say they'll gladly have that conversation.