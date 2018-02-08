Signing Day: Three QHS football players announce Division II intentions

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- They were three of the most important pieces to the Quincy High School football puzzle this past season, and they had to be as quarterback, linebacker, and kicker.



All three helped guide the Blue Devils to their fifth consecutive playoff berth and all three signed their national letters of intent during Wednesday's start to the national signing period.



Quarterback Logan Ross is heading to Quincy University where he could switch positions to the defensive side. Nevertheless, Ross is ready for his football journey to continue.



"I got to get faster (and) stronger," Ross said.



"I got to get better at reading defenses for the offensive side of the ball and I just got to be more physical on the defensive side, wherever coach puts me that's where I'm going to try my best at."



Kicker Avery Wilson is joining Ross in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, only he's going to the University of Indianapolis where he says he'll get the best of both worlds - a big city and a perennial power on the gridiron.



"Indianapolis was a good fit for me, for the academics and the football together," Wilson said.



"Going to school you have to choose based on both. I think with the academics they offer, and the great football program they have, all together it just became a great fit."



Referred to as 'The Rock' on the Blue Devil defense, Brock Baird became the third Quincy High player in the last two years to commit to Central Missouri. Baird led the Devils with 96 tackles last fall and he plans on doing whatever it takes to get on the field.



"That's probably one of the reasons I picked (Central Missouri) because I'm going to play on a level that I feel I (can) compete at. But it's going to take a lot of work and I'm not afraid of hard work," Baird said.



"I think they definitely want me to play linebacker. They called and said they want me on their defense. I think that's the main thing."



Baird joins former teammates Deven Smith and Zach Aschemann at CMU.