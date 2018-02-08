Fundraiser series kicks off for Quincy Hospitality House

The Quincy Hospitality House kicked off the "Tri-States Voice Choice" karaoke contest on Thursday at The Abbey in Quincy. The house is a hotel alternative for those receiving medical care in the Quincy area.

The operation cost for a night at the house is $130, but visitors receive a discount rate. It features a fully stocked kitchen, bedrooms and laundry room.

"The fundraiser is needed because we only charge $30 a night and so that's a short fall, so fundraisers like this are the way we can make up those differences in funds," Quincy Hospitality House Becky Albert said.

People attending may perform karaoke at no cost and compete to be one of five finalists selected by the audience to advance to the final contest on March 30 and will be eligible to win the $500 grand prize. The finale event is open to the public and the $5 cover charge, which will benefit the Quincy Hospitality House.

The remaining contest dates are below:

Feb. 17 at 8 pm: PJs Pub, 1000 Hampshire, Quincy

Feb. 23 at 8:30 pm: Parkers Pub, 1000 Maine Street, Quincy

March 1 at 8:30 pm: Uncle Bob's, 1301 N. 12th Street, Quincy

March 9 at 8:30 pm: State Street Bar & Grill, 1638 State Street, Quincy

March 14 at 8:30 pm: Barney's Tavern, 1708 Broadway, Quincy

Finale, March 30 at 7 pm: One Special Event Venue, 600 Hampshire Street, Quincy