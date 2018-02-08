Signing Day: Palmyra football trio signs on the dotted line

PALMYRA, MO. (WGEM) -- The Palmyra football program is sending three of its players to the NCAA Division II level, including All-State linebacker, and Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Peyton Plunkett who's continuing the recent Panther pipeline to annual national champion contender Northwest Missouri.



"I kind of figured it out over Christmas break. Every (program) had something to offer and it was a huge process going through everything like that, but to come out with the decision I did, I'm pretty proud of it," Plunkett said.



"To compete at such a high level, and to compete for a national championship almost every year, is going to be awesome."



Two-way threat Gabe Goodwin and kicker Noah Mencer will remain teammates.



Both pledged to continue their football careers at Quincy University.



"It's going to be a challenge, no doubt about it," Goodwin said.



"I've heard a lot of people tell me it's a job playing college football and I truly believe it. But I got to believe that I got to put in all the work I can to become the best I can be."



According to Mencer, "I feel like it's a big opportunity for me in the academic and athletic aspect. Who doesn't want to play sports in college? You get to live your childhood dream and go do something you love."



Both Goodwin and Mencer were First Team All-Conference selections last season, and Plunkett was First Team All-State at linebacker.



All three signed their national letters of intent during Wednesday's start to the national signing period.