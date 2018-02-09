Local children receive free dental care

Tri-State families who may not be able to afford dental care for their kids had some help on Friday.

Students from Adams, Brown and Schuyler County schools received free dental exams. All part of the 12th annual "Give Kids a Smile" event at the Adams County Health Department in Quincy. Dentist Paul Obrock said they planned on seeing more than 150 kids on Friday with procedures like preventative sealants, cleanings and fillings.

"What we've found in the eleven years that we've been doing this, that we have had much less need for more major treatment, because we've been so successful over the years to prevent that," said Obrock

More than 100 hundred volunteers, including Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy high school students, volunteered for this event. Obrock said in the past 11 years, the event has helped more than 1,800 children.