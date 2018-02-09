Impacts of this year's winter on local salt supply

The Quincy Central Services Department said they have plenty of salt to get them through the winter.

Central Services director Kevin McClean said they've used around 1,500 tons of salt this year.That's more than what they used last year at this point, but he said this is about average for a typical year. Areas to the east of the Tri-States have seen a lot more snow and causing salt shortages in places like Michigan, which might have an impact down the road.

"It probably could I guess, the salt prices could go up, because of everybody that's using so much quantity up north and out east," said McClean. "Hopefully it wont. "

McClean said they don't plan on using a lot of salt for the snow that we are expected to get this weekend.