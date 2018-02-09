Illinois looking into medical marijuana instead of opioids

Hannibal Public Schools was the first district in the Tri-State area to open a school-based health clinic.
The Quincy Hospitality House kicked off the "Tri-States Voice Choice" karaoke contest on Thursday at The Abbey in Quincy.
As part of Missouri's 'Thank a Farmer Week', we're talking seed sales.
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce is giving away $10,000 to a local business. The chamber said they are now accepting applications for their "Business Plan Grant Program."
Quincy High students are learning how geometry is used in the real world.
A Palmyra, Missouri, man was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.
If you plan to sign up your kids up for youth soccer or little league baseball, The Quincy Park District said the deadlines are coming up in March.
State officials say an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker has died who was severely beaten while trying to take protective custody of a child.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that redirects existing money toward voluntary water quality programs in Iowa.
