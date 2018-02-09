Palmyra looking to add more speed limit signs

The goal is to help visitors know the speed.

More speed limit signs will be soon be popping up in Palmyra, Missouri.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue said after getting complaints from drivers who said they don't know the speed limit, the city is planning to add 2 to 3 more speed limit signs that say the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, unless otherwise posted.

Bogue said it's typical in Missouri for towns to have signs like these on the outskirts, to help visitors know the speed.

"We just want to make sure and do the best we can, that people are driving the appropriate speed for a residential neighborhood." Chief Bogue said.

Chief Bogue added that the plan is to install the new signs as soon as the weather warms up.