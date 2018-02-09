Signing Day: Unity's Ehrhardt, Kelly, Klusmeyer to remain teammates at QU

MENDON, IL. (WGEM) -- It's sometimes hard to describe what signing a letter of intent feels like.



Perhaps Unity-Payson's Dakota Ehrhardt describes it best.



"It feels like victory because I never thought I'd have a chance to play college football coming from where I come from," Ehrhardt said.



"I feel victorious right now."



On Wednesday's national signing day, Ehrhardt signed his letter of intent. But not alone.



Next football season Quincy University team will host a stampede of Unity Mustangs.



"It feels good to be able to work for something all this time throughout high school, and then have it pay off, and be able to go to college to keep doing what you love," Taylor Klusmeyer said.



That's because Ehrhardt, Todd Kelly, Klusmeyer all signed on the dotted line to join the Hawks football program next fall.



"It's really awesome. It's a place to close to home, a bigger school," Kelly said. "Having (QU) Coach (Gary) Bass reach out to me has been awesome. I'm glad to see that my work is being noticed."



Ehrhardt added: "It's what we've wanted this whole time I feel like. We have another, Brodie (Dunker) who plays (at QU) right now and played here. We're all just trying to make it Unity again."



When the call came for all three to join Quincy the trio of Mustangs didn't refuse the call.



"Going to QU is nothing new. I've been there before and it just felt like home," Kelly said.



"With all the other players there, especially Taylor and Dakota, it just made the decision easy."



The three Mustangs are part of a Hawks recruiting class that features a total of 70 recruits.