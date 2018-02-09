Signing Day: Highland's Eisenberg, Mark Twain's Epperson extend football careers

(WGEM) -- Highland lineman Riley Eisenberg has turned a solid high school football career into an opportunity at the next level.



During national signing day Eisenberg chose to extend his days on the gridiron by committing to the Westminster College program in Fulton, Missouri.



"The coaches were so personal, not only getting to know the student-me or the athlete-me, but also me off the field and out of the school, getting to know who I really was as a person," Eisenberg said.



"I always dreamed of signing with a college and Westminster gave me a great opportunity, and a program I couldn't turn down."



Mark Twain's Aidan Epperson is now signed, sealed, and about to be delivered to the Central Methodist football program.



Epperson will embark on a journey he says he's been looking forward to for a long time.



"It means a lot to me. I've wanted to play college football since third grade," Epperson indicated.



"To finally have the opportunity and go play is a big deal for me. It's exciting."



Last fall, Epperson was a First Team All-Conference selection both on offense and defense.