Quincy High's Burgtorf to tee it up at William Woods

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy High School standout golfer Krystal Burgtorf is taking her skills on the links to William Woods.



In front of friends, family, and supporters, Burgtorf made her decision official on Friday afternoon.



"I just felt like it was the best golf program (for me). I really loved the campus and loved the people that surrounded me when I was there visiting. Also, the golf coach has been a big influence, he is a great guy and I'd love to play for him," Burgtorf said.



"I feel excitement. I'm ready to head off to college to play for a new coach and it was heartwarming to see how many people came out to support me."



Burgtorf is coming off a senior season when she helped lead the Blue Devils to a sectional appearance.