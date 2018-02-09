WGEM Fall Harvest winner awarded

A lifetime of Christian service is one of the goals for students at Keokuk Christian Academy. They're already off to a great start accomplishing that; for the 3rd year in a row, Keokuk Christian is the winner of the WGEM Air Specialists Fall Harvest School Challenge.

Students collected more than 1,400 non-perishable food items. Friday, the school was given a $1,000 award.

Earlier this week, we reported the school was burglarized. School officials say the money will put to ease some of that burden.

"There's a few technology items that were taken and we'll make sure those are replaced," said School Administrator Cullen Hartley. "Especially for the third and fourth grade classrooms."

As part of the Fall Harvest Challenge, student Sophia Roberts won an iPad donated by Cell Tech.

