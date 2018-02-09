Thank a Farmer Week: Megan Gottman

Gottman hopes her own daughters will follow in her footsteps pursuing jobs in the agricultural field.

We're wrapping up our "Thank a Farmer Week" by highlighting a local female farmer.

Megan Gottman is known to folks in Northeast Missouri as the 'lady farmer.' Gottman says she grew up on a farm in Marion County with two sisters, so doing the hard work on the farm just came natural to her.

However, she says it is a balancing act trying to put in work on the farm and have time to be a mom.

"I'm able to get my daughters on the bus in the morning and off to school and then I'm able to go and feed my cattle and do my chores and jobs on the farm," said Gottman. "I'm also flexible enough to be home when they get off the bus or quit early to be involved in events and activities that my children are involved in."

