Hannibal exhibit honors Black History Month

Guests at the opening of 'Our Story Our Art: Changing Walls' Exhibit.

One of the stand out pieces was this quilt, which was created by a former slave in the late 1800s.

February is Black History Month and to celebrate Jim's Journey and the Hannibal Arts Council is creating a one-of-a-kind exhibit.

The exhibit opened Friday night, dedicated to African-American art.

Pieces at the exhibit came from local artists as well as African-American art collectors from all across the Midwest.

One of the stand out pieces was a quilt, which was created by a former slave in the late 1800s. Other pieces of art at the exhibit include paintings, sculptures and photographs. All of which is to reflect on life as an African-American.

"As you look at the pieces you will get a sense of what our community was like and how people felt and how people took pride in it," said Faye Dant, executive director of Jim's Journey.

The exhibit runs at the Hannibal Arts Council through February 24.