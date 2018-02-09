Tom and Becky Swim Invitational underway in Hannibal

The swim meets brings hundreds of people to America's Hometown.

560 swimmers from 22 teams will compete at the Hannibal YMCA over the weekend.

Swimmers getting ready to jump off the starting block.

Thousands of visitors are staying in Hannibal overnight for the 25th Annual Tom and Becky Swim Invitational.

Officials say it's one of the biggest area swimming events, with teams traveling from as far away as Kansas City, Missouri.

"We came from the Alton/Godfrey, Illinois area," said Jaynanne Calaway-Habeck. "It's in the St. Louis metropolitan area and we came to see my 9-year-old daughter swim."

"It's an easy drive for us," said Scott Hester. "We're from O'Fallon. An hour to come to a swim meet is really well worth it."

"We usually have a good time," said Sarah Kaler. "Hannibal runs a really, really good meet. We've come in snow. We're praying for good weather going home tomorrow."

The swim meet continues Saturday with swimmers ages 10 and under competing from 9-11 a.m. Swimmers who are 11 and older compete from 2-7 p.m.

The event wraps up on Sunday.