Changes proposed to PARCC Test in Illinois

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A recent study by Wisconsin researchers suggests that the failure of any of the 25 aging locks on the upper Mississippi River could result in nearly half a million truckloads of freight on highways between Minnesota and Missouri.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A recent study by Wisconsin researchers suggests that the failure of any of the 25 aging locks on the upper Mississippi River could result in nearly half a million truckloads of freight on highways between Minnesota and Missouri.More >>
Hannibal Public Schools was the first district in the Tri-State area to open a school-based health clinic.
Hannibal Public Schools was the first district in the Tri-State area to open a school-based health clinic.
The Quincy Public School District is currently looking into providing school-based healthcare for its staff and students.More >>
The Quincy Public School District is currently looking into providing school-based healthcare for its staff and students.More >>
The Quincy Hospitality House kicked off the "Tri-States Voice Choice" karaoke contest on Thursday at The Abbey in Quincy.More >>
The Quincy Hospitality House kicked off the "Tri-States Voice Choice" karaoke contest on Thursday at The Abbey in Quincy.More >>
A new initiative is underway to challenge Illinois drivers, all to get them to slow down and move over for vehicles stuck on the side of the road.More >>
A new initiative is underway to challenge Illinois drivers, all to get them to slow down and move over for vehicles stuck on the side of the road.More >>
As part of Missouri's 'Thank a Farmer Week', we're talking seed sales.More >>
As part of Missouri's 'Thank a Farmer Week', we're talking seed sales.More >>
The Quincy Public School District is looking into a new way to pay some of its employees.More >>
The Quincy Public School District is looking into a new way to pay some of its employees.More >>
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce is giving away $10,000 to a local business. The chamber said they are now accepting applications for their "Business Plan Grant Program."More >>
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce is giving away $10,000 to a local business. The chamber said they are now accepting applications for their "Business Plan Grant Program."More >>
Quincy High students are learning how geometry is used in the real world.More >>
Quincy High students are learning how geometry is used in the real world.More >>