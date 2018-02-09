Changes proposed to PARCC Test in Illinois

The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) is a computer test given to students in grades 3-8, has been criticized on how effective it is. The Illinois State Board of Education may shorten the get test and results back faster.

When the PARCC exam launched in 2015, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb warned there could be problems.

"Kind of inefficient and some of the results we get back are very late in the process and it's not really usable by are teachers in staff," Webb said.

The test is given in the spring for students and results return in the fall at the start of a new school year results.

Another possible change to the PARCC adjusting the difficulty level of the test questions as students answer.

While the Illinois State Board of Education is looking for ways to improve the exam, parents we spoke to are in favor of children taking the PARCC.

"I think it can show were they are and what they need to improve on or what their already good at," parent Bree Roberts said.

"The world has come to more electronics so I think we have to get used to that," parent Vickie Steinkanp said.

Quincy Public Schools hope updates to the state test can better serve education.

"If we could use something like we're using like our MAP test, that's an assessment that we take three times through out the year so kids can show growth," Roy said.

Quincy Public Schools have been given the PARCC test since it launched in 2015.

To learn more about the PARCC test click here.

