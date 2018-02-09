Quincy church hosts Night to Shine Prom

Crossing Church in Quincy hosted its 4th annual 'Night to Shine' prom Friday evening. The nationwide prom for people with special needs was created by The Tim Tebow Foundation.

The night featured a red carpet, dinner and dance party for those attending.

"This celebration going on behind me right now, that makes it hard to even hear, that's what makes it work it, we just get to see the joy on their faces and we get to tell people how incredible they are." church member Kathryn Adrian said.

Church members and community organizations served as volunteers for the event.

More than 500 churches held proms across the nationwide.



